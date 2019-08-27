Students Rally in Algerian Capital to Get Rid of Former Regime Symbols - Photo

Dozens of Algerian students rallied on Tuesday in front of the headquarters of the National Commission for Dialogue and Mediation in the national capital of Algiers, urging for the vestiges of the regime of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to be abandoned.
Students were chanting slogans rejecting the calls for the presidential election and demanding getting rid of the former regime symbols. They were also holding banners calling for the release of public freedoms activists.
27e mardi : marche des #étudiants, enseignants et personnel de l'#Université de #Béjaia.#حراك #Algérie #Alger #Direct #الجزائر #Hirak #Bensalah #Gaid_Salah pic.twitter.com/8uI8bdMUCT— Observ'Algérie (@ObservAlgerie) August 27, 2019
Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who held office for two decades, resigned in April following a series of anti-government protests.
After Bouteflika's resignation, his ally, Parliament Speaker Abdelkader Bensalah, took over the role of the head of state for 90 days, as provided for by the country's constitution. The next presidential election was supposed to be held on July 4, but was then postponed over lack of candidates, while a new date was not set.
Meanwhile, rallies continue, with protesters calling for the old guard to be removed from power.
