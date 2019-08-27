Students Rally in Algerian Capital to Get Rid of Former Regime Symbols - Photo

ALGIERS (Sputnik) - Mass anti-government protests swept Algeria in February, when Bouteflika, aged 82, said he would run for a fifth term. The long-time leader resigned from the post, which he had been holding for 20 years, in April amid growing pressure.

Dozens of Algerian students rallied on Tuesday in front of the headquarters of the National Commission for Dialogue and Mediation in the national capital of Algiers, urging for the vestiges of the regime of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to be abandoned.

Students were chanting slogans rejecting the calls for the presidential election and demanding getting rid of the former regime symbols. They were also holding banners calling for the release of public freedoms activists.

​Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who held office for two decades, resigned in April following a series of anti-government protests.

After Bouteflika's resignation, his ally, Parliament Speaker Abdelkader Bensalah, took over the role of the head of state for 90 days, as provided for by the country's constitution. The next presidential election was supposed to be held on July 4, but was then postponed over lack of candidates, while a new date was not set.

Meanwhile, rallies continue, with protesters calling for the old guard to be removed from power.