03:06 GMT +303 August 2019
    Demonstrators gather in Sudan's capital of Khartoum, Friday, April 12, 2019. The Sudanese protest movement has rejected the military's declaration that it has no ambitions to hold the reins of power for long after ousting the president of 30 years, Omar al-Bashir. The writing on the Sudanese flag says 'With the participation of the Sudanese in Saint Etienne, France.'

    Sudan Military Council, Opposition Agree to Constitutional Declaration - Reports

    Sudan's military council and its main opposition coalition have agreed to a constitutional declaration intended to usher in a transitional government, Reuters reported, citing the African Union mediator for Sudan, Mohamed Hassan Lebatt.

    Lebatt said, cited by Reuters, that the delegations would continue talks on Saturday over the technical details of the signature procedures but did not elaborate on the contents of the declaration.

    Earlier, the Sudanese opposition canceled planned talks with the military TMC after six people, four of them reportedly children, were killed during a peaceful protest in the city of El Obeid on Monday. Another four were killed by security forces in the city of Omdurman earlier in the day.

    Meanwhile, the Forces of Freedom and Change, the largest Sudanese opposition alliance, promised on Friday that there would be progress in the coming days regarding the formation of a civil government for the transitional period.

    The representative added that the opposition and the TMC had on Thursday reached a consensus on a majority of provisions for a constitutional declaration, which will replace the national constitution for the next three years.

    Long-standing popular protests in Sudan culminated in a military coup on 11 April, when then-President Omar Bashir was overthrown and detained after almost 30 years in power. The TMC took over and pledged to organize a new presidential election within two years. The protesters have reportedly remained in the streets, demanding that the military yield power to a civilian authority.

    The situation further escalated in early June when law enforcement officers violently dispersed a sit-in demonstration near the military headquarters in the capital city of Khartoum, killing dozens of civilians. The tragedy halted talks between the TMC and the opposition.

    On 5 July, the African Union’s special envoy and intra-Sudanese mediator, Mohamed El Hacen Lebatt, said that the parties had agreed to set up a joint sovereignty council to govern the country for a three-year transition period. Military and civilian officials will take turns leading the council. The sides also agreed to form a civilian government composed of technocrats and organize a transparent investigation into June's violent crackdown on opposition protesters.

