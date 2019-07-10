Libyan National Army Jets Strike GNA Forces in Garyan in Bid to Retake City - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Libyan National Army's (LNA) Air Force has attacked the forces of the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in the city of Garyan, southwest of Tripoli, local media reported on Wednesday.

According to the TV channel Al Hadath, massive airstrikes were carried out as part of a LNA operation that was launched earlier in the week and is aimed at retaking control over the city, which was recently recaptured by the GNA.

The LNA is currently awaiting the arrival of its ground troops and strike forces to the area, with the media outlet projecting violent clashes between the sides in the coming hours.

Libya has been suffering from unrest since 2011 following the murder of Libya's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi that essentially divided the country between two rival authorities - the LNA-backed parliament ruling over eastern Libya and the GNA controlling the other part of the country.

The situation deteriorated in April when the LNA began an offensive on Tripoli, which is controlled by the UN-backed Government of National Accord. Two days later, the latter announced a counteroffensive dubbed Volcano of Rage.