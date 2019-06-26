LNA Deploys More Troops to Tripoli's Vicinity for Final Offensive

CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar has deployed two additional troops units for a final offensive on Libya's capital, Tripoli, the LNA said in a statement on Tuesday.

"These two battalions were given special orders for the final stage of Tripoli offensive and its liberation from the militants," the statement said, as quoted by the Mashhad news portal.

Armed clashes in Libya escalated on April 4, when Haftar ordered his troops to advance on Tripoli to free it from what he called terrorists. As a result, the LNA gained control over the cities of Surman and Garyan. On April 7, the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) announced the Volcano of Rage counteroffensive to confront the LNA.

Libya has been suffering from unrest since 2011, when its long-time leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was overthrown and killed. The country is still split between two rival governments, with an elected parliament, supported by Haftar's army, governing the country's east and the GNA ruling the western part of the state.