Libyan Tripoli International Airport Suspends Air Traffic After Airstrike - Administration

"Air traffic at Mitiga International Airport was suspended until further notice following an airstrike", the statements published on Facebook said.

No further details have been provided so far.

A day earlier, LNA spokesman, Ahmed Mismari said that the eastern Libyan National Army (LNA) has been ordered to close the country’s skies for Tripoli-bound Turkish civilian planes. He also accused Turkey of supporting the forces loyal to the western Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA).

On 28 June, the LNA said its air defences had shot down a drone launched by the GNA near Tripoli, adding that the drone had been produced in Turkey. At a press conference in Benghazi on the same day, Mismari said that Turkish drones had been used in the recent GNA operation to recapture the strategic city of Garyan to the south of Tripoli from the LNA.

The situation in Libya escalated on 4 April, when head of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar ordered his troops to advance on Tripoli to free it from what he called terrorists. As a result, the LNA gained control over several cities near Tripoli. On 7 April, the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) announced the Volcano of Rage counteroffensive to confront the LNA.

Libya has been suffering from unrest since 2011, when its long-time leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was overthrown and killed. The country is still split between two rival governments, with an elected parliament, supported by Haftar's army, governing the country's east and the GNA ruling the western part of the state.