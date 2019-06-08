Ethiopia Suggests Power Division, Democratic Transition and Compromise for Sudan Crisis: – Reports

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who is currently in Sudan in a bid to mediate the civil crisis amid the recent escalation of tensions in Khartoum, urged the ruling military generals and opposition leaders to form a consensual sovereign council and ensure the democratic transition of power, local media reported Friday.

On Friday, Ahmed arrived in Khartoum in a bid to revive negotiations between the Sudanese Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the opposition Declaration of Freedom and Change, frozen after the deadly crackdown on a protest camp in Khartoum on Monday that has reportedly left dozens of people dead and hundreds wounded.

Abiy Ahmed suggested forming a sovereign council, which will consist of 8 civilian and 7 military members, the Al Arabiya broadcaster reported with a reference to the leaders of the Declaration of Freedom and Change forces.

According to the report, Ahmed urged the parties to conflict to quickly carry out a democratic transition of power.

The opposition reportedly agreed to accept Ahmed’s mediation measures, provided that the TMC takes responsibility for the Monday attack on protesters in Khartoum, releases political prisoners, lifts the ban on social media, removes armed forces from the streets and ensures freedom of media.

On Monday, the Sudanese security forces attacked a sit-in protest camp near military headquarters in Khartoum, firing at the protesters and killing 14.

According to the opposition Central Committee of Sudan Doctors, as many as 60 people were killed in the clashes with hundreds wounded. Protests have been ongoing since 6 April, with activists demanding that the military resigns and hands power over to civilians.

Sudan has been torn by long-standing popular protests, which culminated in a military coup on 11 April, when then-President Omar Bashir was overthrown and detained after almost 30 years in power.

The TMC took over and pledged to organize a new presidential election within two years. The protesters have meanwhile remained in the streets demanding that the military yield power to a civilian authority.