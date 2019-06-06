Sudan Health Ministry Denies Protest Death Toll Over 100, Claims 46 Killed

The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors claimed Wednesday that the number of deaths in a violent breakup of a sit-in in the Sudanese capital rose to 100 after 40 bodies were pulled from the Nile.

Hundreds were reportedly injured when the army descended on the tent camp in Khartoum on Monday.

Months of anti-government protests in Sudan culminated in a military coup on 11 April. The TMC came to power and pledged to hold a new election within two years. Then-President Omar Bashir, who had been in power for 30 years, was overthrown and then imprisoned. However, the protests have continued, with the demonstrators demanding that the Transitional Military Council (TMC) hand over power to a new civilian government.

On Tuesday, TMC head Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan called for a general election to be organized within nine months and said that talks with the opposition had been terminated over the latter's attempts to prevent other political forces from participating in the country's future administration. He also said that an interim government would be created to rule the country until the election.

