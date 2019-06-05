Register
23:11 GMT +305 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    UN-African Union mission to Darfur (UNAMID) vehicle patrols a street in the city of Nyala in Sudan's Darfur, on November 5, 2014

    UN to Relocate Staff From Sudan Amid Ongoing Unrest - Report

    © AFP 2019 / ASHRAF SHAZLY
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    110

    The United Nations is moving some of its staff from Sudan, UN spokesperson Eri Kaneko said Wednesday, as the death toll from a crackdown on protesters soared to more than 100, Reuters reported.

    "We are temporarily relocating non-programme-critical UN staff, while all UN operations continue in Sudan", Eri Kaneko announced.

    Dozens were reportedly killed and hundreds injured when the army descended on the tent camp in Khartoum on Monday. It was set up outside the military headquarters to call for a swift transition to civilian rule after President Omar Bashir was deposed in April.

    The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said Wednesday that the bodies had been taken to an unknown destination by militia fighters who support the ruling Transitional Military Council.

    READ MORE: US, UK, Norway Denounce Sudan Military Council's Election Plan — Report

    Internet remained blocked in Sudan on Wednesday, the committee said. It expects a complete disruption in cell phone services.

    Following the crackdown, Transitional Military Council (TMC) head Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan, in a televised address to the nation, called for holding general election in the country within nine months and announced the termination of talks with the opposition. He also said that an interim government would be created to rule the country until the election.

    In this photo taken Thursday, April 14, 2016, government soldiers follow orders to raise their guns during a military parade in Juba, South Sudan
    © AP Photo / Justin Lynch
    African Union Condemns Sudan Military for Violence Against Khartoum Protesters
    The United States, United Kingdom and Norway in a joint statement on Tuesday denounced the proposed TMC's plan and called for a peaceful transfer of power to a civilian government, demnding the immediate installation of a civilian-led government.

    Months of anti-government protests in Sudan culminated in a military coup on 11 April. The TMC came to power and pledged to hold a new election within two years. Then-President Omar Bashir, who had been in power for 30 years, was overthrown and then imprisoned. However, the protests have continued, with the demonstrators demanding that the military hand over power to a new civilian government.

    READ MORE: Military Police Open Fire on Protesters in Sudan's Capital — Correspondent

    Related:

    Sudan Government Lost Legitimacy By Sending Janjaweed Militia Against Protesters
    US, UK, Norway Denounce Sudan Military Council's Election Plan - Report
    Qatar's FM Urges Sudan Military Council to Dialogue With Opposition
    African Union Condemns Sudan Military for Violence Against Khartoum Protesters
    Tags:
    crisis, relocation, staff, UN, Sudan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tourists Visit Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant
    Welcome to Exclusion Zone: Tourists Flock to Chernobyl Amid HBO Series' Success
    Lying in London
    Lying in London
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse