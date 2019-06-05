UN to Relocate Staff From Sudan Amid Ongoing Unrest - Report

The United Nations is moving some of its staff from Sudan, UN spokesperson Eri Kaneko said Wednesday, as the death toll from a crackdown on protesters soared to more than 100, Reuters reported.

"We are temporarily relocating non-programme-critical UN staff, while all UN operations continue in Sudan", Eri Kaneko announced.

Dozens were reportedly killed and hundreds injured when the army descended on the tent camp in Khartoum on Monday. It was set up outside the military headquarters to call for a swift transition to civilian rule after President Omar Bashir was deposed in April.

The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said Wednesday that the bodies had been taken to an unknown destination by militia fighters who support the ruling Transitional Military Council.

Internet remained blocked in Sudan on Wednesday, the committee said. It expects a complete disruption in cell phone services.

Following the crackdown, Transitional Military Council (TMC) head Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan, in a televised address to the nation, called for holding general election in the country within nine months and announced the termination of talks with the opposition. He also said that an interim government would be created to rule the country until the election.

The United States, United Kingdom and Norway in a joint statement on Tuesday denounced the proposed TMC's plan and called for a peaceful transfer of power to a civilian government, demnding the immediate installation of a civilian-led government.

Months of anti-government protests in Sudan culminated in a military coup on 11 April. The TMC came to power and pledged to hold a new election within two years. Then-President Omar Bashir, who had been in power for 30 years, was overthrown and then imprisoned. However, the protests have continued, with the demonstrators demanding that the military hand over power to a new civilian government.

