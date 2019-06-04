US, UK, Norway Denounce Sudan Military Council's Election Plan - Report

The Sudanese Transitional Military Council (TMC)’s head, Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan, in a televised address after the deadly dispersal of protesters in Khartoum on Monday, has announced that a caretaker government will be formed to rule the country until the general election.

Earlier on Tuesday, Burhan announced that general election would be held in the country within nine months. He also added that the TMC terminated talks with the main opposition movement.

The United States, Britain, and Norway denounced on Tuesday a proposed by the TMC plan, calling instead for an "orderly transition" to civilian rule, AFP reported.

"The people of Sudan deserve an orderly transition, led by civilians, that can establish the conditions for free and fair elections, rather than have rushed elections imposed by the TMC's (Transitional Military Council's) security forces", the three countries said in a joint statement, cited by AFP.

The forces of the TMC had started a crackdown on a sit-in protest in the capital of Khartoum, organized back on 6 April, by firing at the demonstrators. According to the opposition Central Committee of Sudan Doctors, over 35 people were killed in the clashes, while hundreds have been wounded.

On Tuesday, the opposition announced it had ceased negotiations with the TMC and started a civil disobedience action, accusing the military junta of dispersing peaceful demonstrators. The opposition also called on the Sudanese people to take to the streets in order to urge the military to give up its power.

The TMC, in turn, said that their operation was not aimed against the peaceful protesters but instead meant to target criminals in a local problem district, and expressed hope that negotiations with the opposition would continue.

Sudan experienced a military coup on 11 April following months of mass demonstrations. Then-President Omar Bashir was subsequently overthrown and detained after almost 30 years in power. The military then took over and pledged to organize a new presidential election within two years. The protesters have meanwhile remained in the streets demanding that the military yield power to a civilian authority.