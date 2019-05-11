ANC Party Wins Elections With Over 57%, Worst Result in Post-Apartheid S Africa

The party has experienced a drop in support, with the election's results becoming its worst performance since the election of Nelson Mandela in 1994.

The African National Congress (ANC), which has been the ruling party in post-apartheid South Africa since 1994, has won the general election with 57.51% of votes, according to the website of the Electoral Commission.

The party, however, experienced a drop in popular support, having seen a decline of 4.65 percentage points from the 62.15% it obtained in the previous general elections in 2014.

Democratic Alliance (DA) opposition party has also seen a drop in support, gaining some 27 percent of votes. Left-wing Economic Freedom Fighters (EEF) party came third in the election, enjoying the most growth overall.

The ANC victory comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa insisted that even though 25 years have passed since the abolishment of apartheid, South Africa's black population is not entirely free. In addition, white citizens also voiced their indignation with the government's policies which have forced them out of their homeland.

Last year, South Africa announced plans to redistribute farmland, largely owned by white farmers, among black citizens, who comprise three quarters of the state's overall population.