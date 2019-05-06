LNA Says Haftar-Led Air Forces Destroyed GNA's Operation Headquarters in Libya

Earlier, media reported that Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar has ordered Libyan National Army (LNA) forces to chase and destroy enemy troops.

Haftar-led Libyan National Army (LNA) are conducting airstrikes on targets in Tripoli, LNA operation headquarters' press service reported.

LNA also said that it had destroyed operation headquarters of the Government of National Accord.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that according to a tape publish by Haftar's spokesman on Sunday, the field marshal said that the Ramadan, the holy Muslim fasting month, which starts this Monday in Libya, was a month of holy war.

Since the overthrow and killing of Libya's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 Libya is currently divided into two parts — the internationally recognized and GNA headed by Fayez Sarraj in Tripoli and a parallel administration allied to Haftar in the east of the country.