WATCH Boeing 767 Catch Fire Mid-Air in South Africa

Footage that was later shared on social media shows menacing flames coming from the left engine of an aircraft as it was flying in the night sky.

According to a spokesperson for the Airport Company South Africa, an Air Zimbabwe Boeing 767-200 caught fire after take-off from O.R. Tambo International Airport, near Johannesburg, on Sunday.

The crew of the Harare-bound aircraft requested an emergency landing; however, the flames were "manually extinguished" mid-air, so there was no need for the procedure.

Zimbabwe airliner, Boeing 767, engine on fire. Flight returning to OR Tambo international airport. pic.twitter.com/jWhcr1AnJx — PigSpotter™ Pty Ltd (@PigSpotter) 28 апреля 2019 г.

"There was a tailpipe fire but that did not compromise the safety of the flight", the airline stated.

The plane had to circle around the airport for a while but later made it to Harare without other incidents on board.