No Smoking, Please: WATCH Fire on Board Plane Caused by Exploding Vape Pen

A passenger on board the Delta Airlines plane filmed a chilling video showing a fire breaking out in the carry-on compartment. According to him, a vape pen suddenly exploded, starting a minor fire that was soon put out by a flight attendant with a fire extinguisher.
There are no details about what exactly triggered the explosion of the device.
Fire just broke out on a Delta flight. I was sitting a few rows back but another person was sitting closer and caught video of the flames! Apparently a vape pen exploded and caught a bag on fire. @nowthisnews pic.twitter.com/DYdlfvTM0g— Rex Sakamoto (@Rexamoto) 13 февраля 2019 г.