Sudanese Opposition, Military Agreed to Create Joint Council – Reports

CAIRO (Sputnik) – The Sudanese opposition coalition and the Transitional Military Council (TMC) reached an agreement on creating a joint transitional council, local media reported.

According to the Sky News Arabia broadcaster, the number of members of the new council is unknown. The opposition reportedly proposed to include eight civilian and seven military delegates to the body, while the military want to have seven out of 10 delegates in the council.

The negotiations are going to resume on Sunday.

READ MORE: Sudanese Opposition Forms 15-Member Delegation for Talks With Military — Reports

Earlier it was reported that representatives of the opposition Sudanese Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change and the country's Transitional Military Council (TMC) had reached, during their talks, tacit agreement to focus on specific provisions of the road map on power transition to civilian structures.

© AP Photo / Shiraaz Mohamed Transitional Military Council Head Confirms Sudan's Ex-President in Prison - Reports

Following four months of anti-governmental protests, a military coup happened in Sudan on 11 April. President Omar Bashir, who had been in power for 30 years, was overthrown and then imprisoned.

The TMC came to power and pledged to hold a new election within two years. However, the opposition did not approve this plan and called on the TMC to immediately hand over power to civilian structures.

Meanwhile, protesters continue taking to the streets demanding better living standards, the rule of law and prosecution of corrupt representatives of the former government.