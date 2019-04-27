Sudanese Opposition Forms 15-Member Delegation for Talks With Military - Reports

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Sudanese opposition Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change has chosen 15 representatives to conduct talks with the country's Transitional Military Council (TMC) on power transition to civilian structures, Arabic Sky News Arabia reported on Saturday.

Talks are expected to be held later in the day in the presidential palace in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum.

Three out of these 15 representatives are members of the country's armed groups, the Sky News Arabia broadcaster specified.

The TMC said late on Friday that it had almost finished accepting applications from the country's political forces wanting to put forward representatives to the commission on preparing for the transition of power. The Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change was then the only political movement that had not yet presented its candidate list to the TMC.

Following four months of anti-governmental protests, a military coup happened in Sudan on April 11. President Omar Bashir, who had been in power for 30 years, was overthrown and then imprisoned. The TMC came to power and pledged to hold a new election within two years.

However, the opposition did not approve this plan and called on the TMC to immediately hand over power to civilian structures. Meanwhile, protesters continue taking to the streets demanding better living standards, the rule of law and prosecution of corrupt representatives of the former government.