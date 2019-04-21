Mitiga Airport in Libya's Tripoli Closes After Reports of Airstrike

Citing security reasons, Mitiga Airport said on its website on Sunday that the Libyan civilian aviation authority had closed the airport's air space until further notice.
The political situation in Libya has been tense since April 4, when Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Khalifa Haftar, backed by the parliament ruling the country's eastern part, announced an offensive against Tripoli in a bid to drive what he called terrorist forces out of the city. In response, armed forces loyal to the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) started a military operation against the LNA.
