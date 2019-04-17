Ousted Sudanese President Transferred to Maximum Security Jail – Reports

According to the outlet, special service agents transferred the former president from a guest house, where he had been under house arrest since the military coup, to the Kober maximum security prison on Tuesday evening.
Arrest warrants have been also reportedly issued for 11 other high-ranking officials and Bashir’s associates.
In 2009, Bashir became the first ever sitting head of state in history to be wanted by the International Criminal Court. He faces charges of genocide and crimes against humanity committed during the conflict in Darfur that broke out in 2003.
