Egypt Parliament's Committee Approved President's Term Extension - Reports

The Egyptian state-run television reported that 43 lawmakers of the committee voted in favour of the extension, while seven opposed it.
Evelyn Matta, a member of the country's parliament, told Sputnik a day earlier that the Egyptian parliament plans to complete preparation of draft amendments to the country's constitution and to hold a vote on them in the coming days.
According to the existing constitution of Egypt adopted in 2014, either the president or a group of lawmakers representing at least one-fifth of the parliament can propose changes to the country's basic law. Any changes to the constitution of Egypt must be approved in a national referendum after two-thirds of the legislature's lawmakers vote for it.
