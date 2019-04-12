Register
19:14 GMT +312 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Libyan forces loyal to eastern commander Khalifa Haftar ride a pickup truck at the Zueitina oil terminal in Zueitina, west of Benghazi, Libya. file photo

    What You Need to Know About Libyan Oil as Conflict Flares Up

    © REUTERS / Esam Omran Al-Fetori
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 10

    In light of the renewed tensions between the eastern and western parts of Libya, much seems to be at stake if the North African country plunges into further chaos.

    Almost eight years after the demise of Libya’s long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi, the country is divided into two parts – east and west – that are controlled by rival governments.

    READ MORE: Libya Producing 1 Million Barrels of Oil Per Day as Country Remains in Chaos

    As an OPEC member, Libya was put in a volatile position as a fragile peace between the two sides took hold, and the fighting resumed in Tripoli last week.

    A tank of Libyan National Army (LNA) is seen during clashes with Islamist militants in their last stronghold in Benghazi, Libya, July 6, 2017
    © REUTERS / Esam Omran Al-Fetori
    Eastern Libya Air Force Strikes Military Camp Near Oil Facility - Reports
    Just this week, a spokesperson for the Libyan National Army (LNA) headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, who governs the eastern part, warned of a possibility of terrorist attacks on the so-called Oil Crescent after accusing the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli of collaborating with terrorist groups.

    Even though major oilfields and terminals are far from clashes, since they are mainly in the east and south of the country, history has shown that any battles in Libya could have a dramatic impact on oil production.

    Who Controls Libya’s Oil?

    The country’s oil revenues and foreign reserves have been managed by the Tripoli-based GNA, although the situation has been complicated by the fact that the LNA led by Haftar managed to seize oil fields in the south and in the east of the OPEC country.

    After capturing the oil fields, Haftar allowed the oil exports to be managed by the Tripoli-based National Oil Corporation, but from that moment on, the LNA has controlled all oil terminals and fields in the country’s east, which account for roughly two-thirds of Libya’s total output.

    READ MORE: EU Calls on Warring Parties in Libya to 'Dissociate Themselves' From Terrorists

    Even as the LNA solidified its control over the oil fields, oil revenue, which saw an 80 percent surge in 2018, kept flowing to the Tripoli-based central bank.

    The eastern part then decided to set up parallel versions of both the National Oil Company and Central Bank – only in Benghazi, to try to control some of Libya’s oil exports. Haftar’s forces have on a multitude of occasions tried to gain international recognition for these institutions, but failed to do so.

    How Were Oil Exports Affected?

    Over the past two years, Haftar made an attempt to use his control of export terminals as leverage to gain more clout over the Tripoli-based Central Bank.

    Iranian oil technician checks the oil separator facilities in Azadegan oil field, near Ahvaz, Iran (File)
    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Iran’s Oil Exports Recover, Prices Spike Amid Venezuela, Libya Disruptions
    In June 2018, Libya’s crude shipments were halted for weeks after Haftar seized two terminals in the east from the National Oil Corporation in Tripoli and declared that he would reopen them only if the central bank governor was replaced. Haftar demanded an audit to determine where the bank’s oil income was being spent, and accused it of funding the Islamist militias that attack his forces.

    After Haftar transferred the terminals to a rival authority in Benghazi from the Tripoli-based National Oil Corporation, exports dropped by 800,000 barrels a day, and the country lost roughly $1 billion before he handed them back.

    The Benghazi-based government made a similar attempt to bypass the Tripoli government in April 2016, but their envisaged sale of  300,000 barrels of crude was stopped by the UN Security Council (UNSC).

    Is There an Alternative Export System?

    Despite Haftar’s efforts to take control of the country’s oil revenue, a UNSC resolution bans oil sales involving the rival administration in the east independently from the Tripoli-based institutions.

    At the height of the June 2018 crisis, the Presidential Council of the GNA stated that the “affiliated NOC in Tripoli is the sole legitimate entity responsible for running the Libyan oil according to mechanisms and laws in force. The oil revenues are sent to the Central Bank of Libya to meet all Libyans’ needs, solve crises, and manage the affairs of all areas in the country without discrimination”.

    While it remains to be seen how the developments around oil revenue are going to unfold, it’s worth recalling a 2009 oil plan championed by Gaddafi. At the time, the head of state proposed disbanding the government and allowing Libya’s oil wealth to flow straight to the people. The scheme, which he insisted was the only way to rid Libya of entrenched corruption, was, however, met with widespread opposition from senior officials.

    READ MORE: Libya's GNA Forces Strike Haftar Army Positions Near Tripoli — Source

    According to the NOC, the average oil production in Libya amounted to 1.5 million barrels per day in 2010, while five years later it was only 500,000 barrels per day, making up only a third of the amount of crude oil before the outbreak of the Arab Spring.

    Related:

    Eastern Libya Air Force Strikes Military Camp Near Oil Facility - Reports
    Iran’s Oil Exports Recover, Prices Spike Amid Venezuela, Libya Disruptions
    LNA Warns of Terror Attack on Libya’s ‘Oil Crescent’ Amid Political Standoff
    Tags:
    central banks, control, government, chaos, oil terminal, oil revenues, oil exports, oil output, oil production, government overthrow, oil, battle, fighting, war, Libyan National Army (LNA), Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), Muammar Gaddafi, Khalifa Haftar, Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Yuri Gagarin: A Look Back at the First Man in Space
    Yuri Gagarin: A Look Back at the First Man in Space
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse