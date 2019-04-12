EU Calls on Warring Parties in Libya to 'Dissociate Themselves' From Terrorists

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The European Union is concerned over terrorists' participation in hostilities in Libya and calls on the parties to the conflict to "dissociate themselves" from militants, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said in a statement on Thursday.

"They [the European Union and its member states] express their concern at the involvement of terrorist and criminal elements in the fighting, including individuals listed by the UN Security Council. They call on Libyan parties to dissociate themselves from these elements, both publicly and on the ground". the statement said.

READ MORE: Militia Humvee With Enormous Cannon Spotted in Libya (PHOTOS)

Mogherini also called on the parties to resume a political dialogue and "continue to engage in the UN-led process for an inclusive political settlement".

For years, Libya has been split between the two governments: the eastern part of the country is controlled by the parliament elected in 2014 and backed by the Libyan National Army (LNA) that is headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, while the UN-backed Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) governs Libya's western parts.

Last week, Haftar ordered an offensive to retake Tripoli from the GNA-backed forces. The LNA has already recaptured a number of settlements on its way to the capital, including the Tripoli International Airport, located around 20 miles away from the capital. The forces loyal to the GNA announced a counteroffensive on Sunday, dubbed Volcano of Rage, to repel the National Army.

READ MORE: UN Chief Calls For Immediate Halt to Fighting in Libya — Report