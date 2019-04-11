Saudia Airline Suspends Flights to Sudan Over Coup - Company

"Due to the closure of two airports in Khartoum and Port Sudan, Saudi Airlines announces the suspension of all flights between the kingdom and Sudan until further notice," the airline said on its Twitter page.
نظرا لإغلاق مطاري الخرطوم وبورتسودان، تعلن "السعودية" عن تعليق جميع رحلاتها بين المملكة و #السودان مؤقتا حتى إشعار آخر، وسوف تعفى جميع الحجوزات المؤكدة خلال فترة التعليق المؤقت للرحلات من رسوم تغيير الحجز وإعادة إصدار التذاكر.— مركز الاتصال (@svmedia_center) 11 апреля 2019 г.
Sudan has seen months of protests that erupted in the country in December. The rallies were initially triggered by the rise in prices for bread and other consumer goods that greatly increased the vulnerability of Sudanese citizens. The protests then took on a new dimension as Sudanese citizens started calling for the resignation of Bashir, who has been in power for nearly 30 years.
