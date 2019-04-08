Thousands of Protesters Heading to Anti-Government Rally in Sudan (PHOTOS)

KHARTOUM (Sputnik) - Several thousand people are heading to the Sudanese Armed Forces' Chiefs of Staff office, where an anti-government rally is taking place, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The office is located on a major street of the country's capital of Khartoum, and people from different areas of the city are currently gathering there.

The Sudanese army, on its part, cordoned off the main street of the country's capital Khartoum leading to the presidential palace, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Two dead and others injured following live fire during Khartoum sit-in, according to Central Sudanese Doctors Committee https://t.co/mVJSl3oEHt #SudanNews pic.twitter.com/4wK8JZtSvO — Radio Dabanga (@Radiodabanga) 8 апреля 2019 г.

This follows confirmation from Sudanese Interior Ministry made earlier in the day that seven people were killed in weekend rallies in Sudan.

Sudan security forces ‘fire tear gas’ at protesters in Khartoum https://t.co/DagdchMHJ5 pic.twitter.com/HSgImxNfsT — Susan Gentile (@SusanGentileus) 8 апреля 2019 г.

Rallies have been ongoing in Sudan since December. They were initially triggered by rising bread prices. Protesters, outraged with the tough economic situation, are calling for the resignation of President Omar Bashir who has been ruling the country for 30 years.