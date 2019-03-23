Presidential Palace in Sudan on Fire (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Sudanese President Omar Bashir and his administration are working in a new residence located several hundred meters from the historic building.
READ MORE: Sudan's President Dismisses Central Bank Governor Amid State of Emergency
حريق هائل في #القصر_الجمهوري و لم يتسنى بعد الاسباب… اتمنى ان تكون تصفية حسابات.. pic.twitter.com/kCDn3U6cw8— Sudancp (@SudanCP1) 23 марта 2019 г.
There are no reports about any casualties as a result of the fire.
Fire breaks out at Sudan's old presidential palace #SudanUprising Read more ➡️ https://t.co/nYhiq6TVEo pic.twitter.com/dob4tP0no7— Sudanese Translators for Change STC (@SudaneseTc) 23 марта 2019 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)