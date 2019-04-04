Ethiopia Releases Preliminary Report Into Boeing 737 MAX Crash

Ethiopian Transport Minister Dagmawit Moges announced on Thursday that the crashed Boeing jet was in good condition before the tragedy.
"The crew performed all the procedures repeatedly provided by the manufacturer but was not able to control the aircraft", Dagmawit added during a news conference in Addis Ababa.
READ MORE: Boeing Tests New 737 MAX Software Amid Probe Into Ethiopian Airlines' Crash
The report issued by the investigators has called on Boeing to "review controllability" of the MAX 737 model, she added.
According to the minister, a final statement on the catastrophe will be issued by investigators within one year.
Numerous reports have suggested that a malfunction in the plane's anti-stall system caused the tragedy, also noting similarities with the October 2018 Lion Air Flight 610 crash in the Java Sea.
All comments
Show new comments (0)