Coffin With Two Mummies Reportedly Unearthed in Ancient Cemetery in Egypt

The discoveries were made at the Quesna Cemetery, dating from the early Ancient Egyptian period in 3100 B.C. up to the Ptolemaic period which terminated in 30 B.C., according to Dr Ayman Ashmawy of the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities, as cited by Newsweek.

Two mummies "on top of each other" and a limestone coffin belonging to the early ancient Egyptian period were discovered in the Nile Delta region north of Cairo in a new archaeological mission, the outlet said.

The condition of the unearthed mummies is reportedly poor.

The recent unearthing comes after late last year the BBC reported that a tomb allegedly filled with colourful hieroglyphs and statues of pharaohs was discovered in the Saqqara pyramid complex near Cairo; the discovery was dubbed "one of a kind in the last decades".