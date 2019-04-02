Coffin With Two Mummies Reportedly Unearthed in Ancient Cemetery in Egypt

Two mummies "on top of each other" and a limestone coffin belonging to the early ancient Egyptian period were discovered in the Nile Delta region north of Cairo in a new archaeological mission, the outlet said.
The condition of the unearthed mummies is reportedly poor.
New discovery in Menoufeya. It includes of gold amulets, scarabs, sarcophagus with mummies #egypt #archaeology #media #news #antiquities #ancientegypt #amulet pic.twitter.com/To6sW6PJNB— Ministry of Antiquities-Arab Republic of Egypt (@AntiquitiesOf) 1 апреля 2019 г.
The recent unearthing comes after late last year the BBC reported that a tomb allegedly filled with colourful hieroglyphs and statues of pharaohs was discovered in the Saqqara pyramid complex near Cairo; the discovery was dubbed "one of a kind in the last decades".
