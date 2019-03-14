Black Boxes of Ethiopian Boeing 737 MAX to Be Analysed in France

"Ethiopian authorities have requested @BEA_Aero assistance for the analysis of FDR [flight data recorder] & CVR [cockpit voice recorder] / Any communication on the investigation progress is the responsibility of those authorities," BEA wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.
Ethiopian Airlines previously refused to send the black boxes to the United States, where the Boeing 737 Max 8 was manufactured, The Globe and Mail reported Wednesday. US aviation authorities were among the latest to issue an emergency order to ground all Boeing 737 Max 8 and 737 Max 9 series aircraft following the deadly crash of an Ethiopian Airlines flight.
Earlier this week, the US Federal Aviation Administration insisted that the planes were safe, despite growing concerns after the latest crash of the aircraft. However, on Wednesday, the FAA said in an emergency order that an investigation into two deadly air accidents involving Boeing 737 Max aircraft had discovered "some similarities," which led to a temporary grounding of the entire 737 Max fleet in the US.
On Sunday, a Boeing 737 Max 8, operated by Ethiopian Airlines, crashed minutes after takeoff from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, killing all 157 people from more than 30 countries on board.
In the wake of Sunday's crash in Ethiopia, aviation authorities and carriers around the world, including in Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, France, Germany, South Africa, the European Union, China and Russia, have either grounded all 737 Max 8 series aircraft or closed their airspace to them.
