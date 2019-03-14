Register
14 March 2019
    Engine parts are seen at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 11, 2019

    Black Boxes of Ethiopian Boeing 737 MAX to Be Analysed in France

    © REUTERS / Tiksa Negeri
    Africa
    The French aviation safety watchdog Bureau d'Enquêtes et d'Analyses pour la Sécurité de l'Aviation Civile (BEA) will analyse the black boxes of the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft which crashed on Sunday near Addis Ababa, the agency said Wednesday.

    "Ethiopian authorities have requested @BEA_Aero assistance for the analysis of FDR [flight data recorder] & CVR [cockpit voice recorder] / Any communication on the investigation progress is the responsibility of those authorities," BEA wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

    Ethiopian Airlines previously refused to send the black boxes to the United States, where the Boeing 737 Max 8 was manufactured, The Globe and Mail reported Wednesday. US aviation authorities were among the latest to issue an emergency order to ground all Boeing 737 Max 8 and 737 Max 9 series aircraft following the deadly crash of an Ethiopian Airlines flight.

    Earlier this week, the US Federal Aviation Administration insisted that the planes were safe, despite growing concerns after the latest crash of the aircraft. However, on Wednesday, the FAA said in an emergency order that an investigation into two deadly air accidents involving Boeing 737 Max aircraft had discovered "some similarities," which led to a temporary grounding of the entire 737 Max fleet in the US.

    The Critical Hour
    FAA Says Boeing 737 MAX 'Airworthy' Despite 2nd Fatal Crash in Nearly 5 Months
    Earlier in the day, an Ethiopian Airlines spokesman said that the black boxes of the Boeing 737 Max 8 would be sent to Germany for analysis. However, German authorities said they would not conduct the decoding.

    On Sunday, a Boeing 737 Max 8, operated by Ethiopian Airlines, crashed minutes after takeoff from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, killing all 157 people from more than 30 countries on board.

    Aircrafts of Norwegian low-cost airline Norwegian Air Shuttle are parked at Arlanda airport in Stockholm, Sweden, on March 5, 2015
    © AFP 2018 / JOHAN NILSSON / TT NEWS AGENCY
    Norwegian Air Shuttle to Demand Boeing Pay for Grounding of 737 Max Aircraft
    The crash in Ethiopia was the second fatal incident involving the narrow-body aircraft in less than five months. In late October 2018, another Boeing 737 MAX 8, operated by Indonesia's Lion Air, plunged into the Java Sea shortly after takeoff, claiming the lives of 189 people. According to a preliminary investigation by Indonesia's airport authority, the plane's sensors were showing incorrect speed and altitude readings during another flight hours before the disaster.

    In the wake of Sunday's crash in Ethiopia, aviation authorities and carriers around the world, including in Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, France, Germany, South Africa, the European Union, China and Russia, have either grounded all 737 Max 8 series aircraft or closed their airspace to them.

    black boxes, 737 MAX-8, Ethiopia, France
