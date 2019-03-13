India Bans Entry, Transit of Boeing 737 Max 8 from Its Airspace

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian government has banned all transit and overflights of Boeing 737 Max 8 in its airspace. The decision was taken within hours of the decision to ground all planes belonging to this particular model operating in fleets on Indian carriers.
"Boeing 737 Max operations will stop from/to all Indian airports. Additionally no Boeing 737 Max aircraft will be allowed to enter or transit the Indian airspace effective 1600hrs (Indian Standard Time) or 1030 UTC", India's Ministry of Civil Aviation tweeted.
Additionally no B737 Max aircraft will be allowed to enter or transit Indian airspace effective 1600hrs IST or 1030 UTC. The time line is to cater to situations where aircraft can be positioned at maintenance facilities & international flights can reach their destinations.(2/2)— Ministry of Civil Aviation (@MoCA_GoI) March 13, 2019
After massive public pressure, the ministry ordered the grounding of all Boeing 737 Max aircraft operated by Indian carriers such as Spicejet and Jet Airways beginning Wednesday 16:00 IST. Among Indian carriers, SpiceJet has 13 of the model in its 75-strong fleet while Jet Airways has five.
Earlier on Monday, the civil aviation regulator had adopted a moderate approach and directed Indian carriers to ensure that pilots have 1,000 hours and co-pilots 500 hours of flying experience on the Boeing 737 MAX 8.
DGCA has taken the decision to ground the Boeing 737-MAX planes immediately. These planes will be grounded till appropriate modifications and safety measures are undertaken to ensure their safe operations. (1/2)— Ministry of Civil Aviation (@MoCA_GoI) March 12, 2019
