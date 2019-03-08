Travel Disruption Reported in Algeria Over Protest Against Bouteflika's 5th Term

Algerians have taken to the streets for the third week on Friday to protest ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's bid for a fifth term, El Khabar newspaper said.
Tens of thousands of Algerians demonstrators in #Algiers #Algeria against Abdelaziz Bouteflika's 5th term pic.twitter.com/EKzZ95m54l— Khaled Drareni (@khaleddrareni) March 8, 2019
Friday protests for the third successive week nationwide in #Algeria 🇩🇿— SaadAbedine (@SaadAbedine) March 8, 2019
and this time they appear to be bigger than ever #Algiers pic.twitter.com/PiA5yVRhZO
Hundreds of thousands of people in the streets of #Algiers against the fifth term of Abdelaziz Bouteflika incredible national mobilization pic.twitter.com/D5Nxu95sta— Khaled Drareni (@khaleddrareni) March 8, 2019
The 82-year-old announced last February he would run in the April 18 election. Last Sunday, he assured Algerians he would call snap presidential polls and hand over the reins to his successor if he is re-elected.
Thousands of Algerian youths, including students, have been angered by the president’s decision. Bouteflika has ruled the North African country for two decades. He has been rarely seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2013.
