Algerian Constitutional Council Dismisses Appeal to Bouteflika's Bid - Reports

A group of lawyers has unsuccessfully attempted to prevent 82-year-old President Abdelaziz Bouteflika from re-electing for a fifth consecutive term.

The Constitutional Council of Algeria refused to consider an appeal against the ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who intends to run for a fifth consecutive term, Sky News Arabia reported on Thursday.

Hundreds of lawyers reportedly swarmed the streets of Algeria's capital on Thursday to press Bouteflika to step down.

On 3 March, Bouteflika's campaign manager submitted his candidacy papers to the Council. According to Algerian laws, contenders must submit their bids in person.

The incumbent president, who has been ruling the country since 1999, suffered a stroke in 2013. He has since been wheelchair-bound and has rarely been seen in public. He is ostensibly undergoing medial tests in a hospital in the Swiss city of Geneva.

Despite his condition being assesed as critical, Bouteflika seeks a fifth presidential run next month. His announced bid sparked nationwide protests, which have reportedly left over 180 people injured.

The demonstations, numbering in thousands, prompted the president to sack the head of his campaign team, former Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal, and replace him with Transport Minister Abdelghani Zaalene.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW