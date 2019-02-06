Zimbabwe's MDC Opposition Rejects Invitation to National Dialogue - Spokesman

MOSCOW (Sputnik), Sofya Grebenkina - Nelson Chamisa, the president of Zimbabwe's main opposition party, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), has rejected the invitation of President Emmerson Mnangagwa to participate in a national dialogue, Dr. Nkululeko Sibanda, the presidential spokesman for the party's president, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"No, because it will be a sham. There can be no talks," Sibanda said, asked if the MDC would participate in the national dialogue talks.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mnangagwa said he had called a meeting of all political parties, in a bid to kick-start the national dialogue.

"I have invited the leaders of all political parties to come together, without preconditions, to begin a process of national dialogue. Let us all put the people first and politics second," he tweeted.

Zimbabwe held a general election in 2018. The MDC Alliance secured 64 out of 210 seats in the National Assembly, while its candidate Chamisa came second in the presidential race with 44.3 percent of the vote.

The ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) secured an absolute majority in the National Assembly with 144 seats while its candidate, Mnangagwa, was named the country's president.

The MDC wasn't satisfied with the results, claiming that it had sufficient evidence to void the results over election irregularities. The country's Constitutional Court, however, ruled that Mnangagwa had been duly elected.