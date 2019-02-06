Zimbabwe's MDC Opposition Rejects Invitation to National Dialogue - Spokesman

"No, because it will be a sham. There can be no talks," Sibanda said, asked if the MDC would participate in the national dialogue talks.
Earlier on Wednesday, Mnangagwa said he had called a meeting of all political parties, in a bid to kick-start the national dialogue.
"I have invited the leaders of all political parties to come together, without preconditions, to begin a process of national dialogue. Let us all put the people first and politics second," he tweeted.
I have invited the leaders of all political parties to come together, without preconditions, to begin a process of national dialogue. Let us all put the people first and politics second.— President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) 6 февраля 2019 г.
The ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) secured an absolute majority in the National Assembly with 144 seats while its candidate, Mnangagwa, was named the country's president.
The MDC wasn't satisfied with the results, claiming that it had sufficient evidence to void the results over election irregularities. The country's Constitutional Court, however, ruled that Mnangagwa had been duly elected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)