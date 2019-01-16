Zimbabwe Going Through 'Necessary Austerity' - Minister on Fuel Price Protests

MOSCOW (Sputnik), Sofya Grebenkina - Zimbabwe, where fuel price hike protests continue, is going through the "necessary austerity" at the moment, but it will achieve "beautiful" prosperity in the future, Mthuli Ncube, the minister of finance and economic development of the country, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Of course, reforms are never easy but the outcome, in the end, will be a good one. We did say that we are currently going through necessary austerity but the prosperity is going to be beautiful. We have a clear vision, vision 2030. We are asking people to be patient. I think in the next couple of years they will agree with us", Ncube said, when asked how the government would respond to protests over a rise in fuel prices.

READ MORE: ‘Shock Therapy': Zimbabwe FM, CenBank Tout Ambitious Economic Overhaul

© Wikipedia / Shiny Things World Bank Lowers Oil Price, Global GDP Growth Forecasts

Over the weekend, the prices of fuel were more than doubled, which provoked nationwide rallies in cities like Zimbabwe’s capital Harare and Bulawayo on Monday. Police confronted demonstrators in the streets, and according to media reports, used tear gas on them. Several people were reportedly killed during the protests.

Countries in the region like South Africa and Zambia have similar fuel costs to Zimbabwe, with South Africa selling petrol at around $1.20 per litre and Zambia selling petrol at $1.71 per litre.