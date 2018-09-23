Register
07:31 GMT +323 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A man poses with a handful of Zimbabwean dollars at a bank in central Harare, June 15, 2015

    ‘Shock Therapy’: Zimbabwe FM, CenBank Tout Ambitious Economic Overhaul

    © REUTERS / Philimon Bulawayo
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The new Zimbabwean government is pledging to bring their country back on track to economic prosperity and buoyant development by attracting foreign investment, reforming domestic finances, and paying off the nation’s debts – but officials don’t appear to be quite sure just where to start.

    Kristian Rouz – Zimbabwe is bracing for an economic resurgence following a general election earlier this year that brought to power a reforms-minded team of policymakers. Zimbabwe’s new finance minister Mthuli Ncube says a ‘fiscal shock’ is necessary to overcome the years of hyperinflation and bring the nation’s dysfunctional public finances back in order.

    Ncube proudly refers to his programme of economic reforms as the ‘big bang’, stirring hopes of economic resurgence in Africa’s once-prosperous agricultural nation. Zimbabwe’s farming, however, fell into disarray following last decade’s controversial land reform, which deprived primarily white farmers of a significant portion of their land for the sake of social justice.

    Emmerson Mnangagwa, president of Zimbabwe
    © AP Photo / Ben Curtis
    Zimbabwe’s Opposition Leader Rejects Court Ruling on Incumbent President's Victory
    But officials in the new government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa appear to put economic pragmatism above ideological considerations and identity politics.

    “My preference is a fiscal shock, but there is a what you call the political collar or the politics of policy making which then slows you down”, FM Ncube said. “My preference would be more of a big bang approach because every day counts in terms of cost”.

    Ncube joined Mnangagwa’s cabinet earlier this month after working in the banking sector for years. He immediately weighed in on Zimbabwe’s most acute problems – the 80-percent jobless rate, along with the hyperinflation, running at thousands-percent each year.

    The new cabinet has admitted these were enabled by the left-wing policies and economic experiments of former President Robert Mugabe, whose past as one of the leaders in Communist guerrilla ZANU during the colonial and apartheid periods had greatly determined his economic policies.

    Ncube suggested in order to tackle the dangerously-high unemployment, Zimbabwe would require a significant influx of foreign investment and domestic private-sector investment.

    Whilst the former could come from Mainland China as part of its ‘yuan diplomacy’ or the ‘Belt and Road’ initiative, the latter would not be possible without a large-scale privatisation and market-based redistribution of wealth.

    Ncube also pointed out, aside of the lack of foreign investment, Zimbabwe has been running massive fiscal deficits for too long. Indeed, without a sustainable wealth generation, there is no one to tax – such as the wealthy class, large corporations, or exporters and importers.

    Emmerson Mnangagwa, presidente de Zimbabue
    © AP Photo / Ben Curtis
    Zimbabwe Needs to Move Away From Mugabe's Policies to Boost Economy - Analyst
    Another Ncube’s concern is the lack of hard currencies in Zimbabwe’s financial system – such as the dollar, euro or the Japanese yen. This could be fixed through a more active participation in foreign trade, but yet again, to do just that, Zimbabwe needs to build a sustainable market economy almost from scratch – after decades of the Mugabe rule.

    However, any substantial reform would require paying off Zimbabwe’s $6-billion debt to international creditors, which include the World Bank, African Development Bank (ADB), European Investment Bank (EIB), and the Paris Club.

    “We are looking at many options,” Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor John Mangudya said.

    Mangudya added, according to his estimates, Zimbabwean economy would grow between 4.5 and 6 percent this year – quite modest pace of growth for a commodities-reliant emerging market.

    “Next year, in line with our vision to grow the economy to above $3,500 per capita income by 2030, we think we need to grow above 7 percent in 2019,” the RBZ Governor said.

    Meanwhile, the new cabinet doesn’t seems to have a solid plan of economic renaissance just yet. After years of hyperinflation, Zimbabwe no longer has its own currency – using a mixture of foreign money bills instead.

    “Currency reform is a process. The economic fundamentals are not good and ready for us to have our own currency,” Mangudya said. “There is a danger of re-introducing a currency before the fundamentals are met.”

    A man holds an African National Congress flag as South African ruling party African National Congress supporters gather to listen to President Jacob Zuma delivering a speech during an Election campaign rally at Umasizakhe stadium in the Eastern Cape city of Graaf-Reinet on April 10, 2014
    © AFP 2018 / GIANLUIGI GUERCIA
    South Africa's Ramaphosa Vows to Avoid Zimbabwe-Style Anarchy, Land Grabs Targeting White Farmers
    Direct exchange in goods and services in the form of barter has risen to prominence in the recent years, as lion’s share of Zimbabwe population still maintains a tribal structure.

    As of now, the new cabinet is focusing on reducing the budget deficit, as well as imbalances in revenue flows and inefficient spending. Another near-term goal is an increase in investor confidence – which might include taking loans from China.

    The government is hoping to attract at least $5 bln in foreign investment and $10 bln in domestic investment each year, achieving a sustainable 6-percent GDP growth by 2024. However, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) says Zimbabwe will only grow 2.4 percent this year – a stark contrast to the government’s own projections.

    Related:

    Zimbabwe's Next President, ICE Raids in DC and Koreans in Japan
    Zimbabwe's 'Political Terrain' Lopsided in Favor of Ruling Party - Analyst
    Opposition Leader Chamisa Claims Win in Zimbabwe Vote Ahead of Official Results
    Tags:
    economic, European Investment Bank, African Development Bank Group, Zimbabwe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bunny Cosplayer at Tokyo Game Show
    Bunnies, Zombies: Tokyo Game Show
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse