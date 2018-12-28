WATCH Beauty Queen Catch Fire Right on Stage

The model performed brilliantly during the contest, and as she finally appeared after having been proclaimed the winner, emotions appeared to run way too high.

The Miss Africa 2018 beauty pageant has seen a real drama unfold on stage as the winner, Miss Congo’s, wig caught fire at precisely the moment she stepped on the catwalk and hugged her predecessor to celebrate the much coveted victory.

Twenty-four-year-old Dorcas Kasinde apparently stood too close to the fireworks that went off to produce a massive visual effect, but the show’s host, Ebuka, luckily came to the model’s rescue without delay, which is clear from a video now circulating on the internet.

Kasinde beat her rivals to grab the crown, with Miss Nigeria coming in second and Miss Zambia earning third place.