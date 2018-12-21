Congo Electoral Commission Plane Crashes Near Kinshasa, Killing 6 - Reports

A GomAir cargo plane flying for the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) of the Democratic Republic of the Congo went missing on Thursday night and was reported to have crashed on Friday.

Six people were killed in a cargo plane crash within 25 miles of Kinshasa's N'djili Airport, France Press reported citing local sources.

According to Reuters, contact with the cargo plane was lost on Thursday evening when the aircraft was flying back to the country's capital of Kinshasa after delivering materials for the upcoming presidential election.

The crash comes as the long-anticipated presidential vote in the country was halted for a week because of logistical troubles, fights between protesters and police, as well as intra-ethnic clashes that have led to the death of more than 100 people.