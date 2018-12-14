Criminal Syndicates, Terrorist Groups Increasingly Converge in Africa - INTERPOL

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Transnational criminal syndicates and terrorist groups in Africa are growing more integrated and interconnected, the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) said in a press release on Friday.

"Transnational organized crime and violent extremism are increasingly interconnected. Criminals, terrorists and armed insurgents alike are profiting from crime and, through illicit trafficking routes and networks, are moving people and products, creating fault lines from one region to the next across Africa," the release said.

The report came amid talks between INTERPOL Chief Jurgen Stock and African Union Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat, the release said. The discussions focused on law enforcement cooperation in 194 member countries in fighting transnational crime and terrorism.

The duo also discussed countering the intra-regional flows of fighters from Boko Haram, al-Shabab, al-Qaeda, and the Daesh terrorist groups, the release said.

INTERPOL participates in the European Union funded Project ENACT – a program to combat organized crime through increased information sharing and developing investigative skills in African law enforcement agencies, according to the release.

*al-Shabab, al-Qaeda, Daesh — terrorist groups, banned in Russia