14 December 2018
    Handcuffs

    Brother of Suspected Strasbourg Shooter Detained in Algeria - Reports

    CC BY 2.0 / Victor
    Africa
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A brother of Cherif Chekatt, the suspected attacker in the Strasbourg Christmas market shooting, has been captured in Algeria, French media reported.

    Sami Chekatt, 34, was apprehended under a search warrant for terrorist conspiracy, issued after the shooting, Le Parisien newspaper reported.

    The individual had reportedly been included in the list of people posing threat to France's security, the newspaper added.

    Belgian police officers patrol the area of Christmas market in central Brussels, Belgium, December 12, 2018
    © REUTERS / Francois Lenoir
    Brussels Boosts Security at Christmas Market After Strasbourg Attack
    Sami Chekatt had left France prior to the attack, the outlet noted.

    The investigators are checking if he had been aware of his brother's plans and if he had been involved in providing support to the attacker, according to the outlet.

    The newspaper noted that Sami Chekatt is the sixth person put in custody in the case. After the attack, the suspected gunman's parents, two other brothers, Malek et Elias, and one of the suspect's friends have also been detained.

    READ MORE: Strasbourg Christmas Market Shooting Suspect Killed, Interior Minister Confirms

    A member of the RAID (Search, Assistance, Intervention, Deterrence) French police unit gestures near the Tocqueville high school in the southern French town of Grasse, on March 16, 2017 following a shooting that left eight people injured
    © AFP 2018 / Valery HACHE
    Elite Unite of French Police Launched Op in Strasbourg (VIDEO)
    The Christmas market shooting took place on Tuesday. The attacker opened fire on passersby leaving two people killed, one person brain-dead and 12 other people injured. The authorities said that Cherif Chekatt, 29, had been known to the law enforcement prior to the attack for previous offences.

    Late on Thursday, the police located the suspected shooter and killed him after he engaged with the law enforcement.

    The Daesh* terror group reportedly claimed the responsibility for the attack.

    *Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State/IS), a terrorist group banned in Russia and a wide number of other countries.

