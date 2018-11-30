Mob Butchers Man Suspected of Mutating Into a Croc, Slaughtering People – Report

A 36-year old man from the Luapula province of Zambia ended up being lynched by an angry mob for allegedly committing a murder after turning into a crocodile, according to Zambia Reports news website.
The incident reportedly occurred on November 28, when residents from three villages “mobilised, brutally murdered and buried” Musenge, who allegedly “turned into a human crocodile” and killed a 20-year old woman when she went fishing.
