Criminal Duo Kill Cop in Nigeria, Rip Out His Eyes to Make Magic Item

The murderers’ victim was reportedly still alive while his eyes were being ripped out of his eye sockets.

Two Nigerian men, 35-year-old Abubakar Sani and 28-year-old Abubakar Muhammed, were arrested by the authorities after they murdered a police sergeant named Umana Ishaya and plucked out his eyes in order to make themselves a magical charm, local newspaper The Punch reports.

"The suspects have confessed to the crime, each stating the roles he played. They will be arraigned immediately [once] investigation is completed," police commissioner Muhammadu Wakili said.

The culprits reportedly carried out the deed so that Ussaini Musa, an 80-year-old herbalist who was also arrested by the police, would make them an “invisible jacket,” which was supposed to allow the duo to enter and rob houses unseen.

According to the newspaper, the herbalist told the duo that their victim must be alive during the eye extraction process.