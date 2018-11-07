At Least 47 People Killed as Two Buses Collide in Zimbabwe - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – At least 47 people were killed as a result of a two-bus collision in northeastern Zimbabwe, local media reported Wednesday citing the police.

Earlier reports suggested that 30 people were killed. There are 45 adults and two children among the victims, according to the Herald Zimbabwe newspaper.

WARNING: The following photos are graphic and may offend sensibilities.

Horrific accident near Rusape toll gate Bolt cutter and Smart Express. Several feared dead pic.twitter.com/J93O6h95Pq — meritzbc (@meritmunzwe) 7 ноября 2018 г.

The road accident took place near the town of Rusape, with both buses getting heavy damage.