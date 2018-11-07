At Least 47 People Killed as Two Buses Collide in Zimbabwe - Reports

Earlier reports suggested that 30 people were killed. There are 45 adults and two children among the victims, according to the Herald Zimbabwe newspaper.
WARNING: The following photos are graphic and may offend sensibilities.
Horrific accident near Rusape toll gate Bolt cutter and Smart Express. Several feared dead pic.twitter.com/J93O6h95Pq— meritzbc (@meritmunzwe) 7 ноября 2018 г.
The road accident took place near the town of Rusape, with both buses getting heavy damage.
Rusape horror bus accident pic.twitter.com/ZUwSq1I9al— Newton (@chip_0909) 7 ноября 2018 г.
FATAL CRASH: Smart and Bolt Cutter buses involved in a head-on collision near Rusape tollgate. Police on the ground and number of fatalities yet to be ascertained. pic.twitter.com/r27K9jDwzc— ZBC News Online (@ZBCNewsonline) 7 ноября 2018 г.
