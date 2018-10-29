Woman Reportedly Blows Herself Up in Center of Tunisian Capital (PHOTOS)

No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the incident yet.

A woman blew herself up in the center of the Tunisian capital Tunis on Monday, the Tunisian Shams-FM radio reported.

The Tunisian Interior Ministry confirmed the reports specifying that nine people have sustained injuries as a result of the blast.

According to local TV reports, the eight of the wounded were police officers and one is a civilian. All those wounded were taken to city hospitals.

A spokesman for the local police told Sputnik that the blast was carried out by a woman who died on the spot.

In addition, the preliminary reports stated, the explosion that hit the central Habib Bourguiba avenue, was a result of a suicide-bombing attack. The police have cordoned off the site of the incident.

The Daily media noted that the blast occurred close to a police van and not far from a hotel, at around 1.50 p.m. local time.

#Tunisia- initial, still unconfirmed, reports of an explosion along Habib Bourguiba avenue in Central #Tunis.

Further unconfirmed reports claim this may have been caused by a female suicide bomber. pic.twitter.com/GfmvFYGo0v — Oded Berkowitz (@Oded121351) 29 октября 2018 г.

In addition, the media cited the eyewitnesses as saying that the woman was wearing a suicide vest.