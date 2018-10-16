Cameroon Elections: Fake Transparency International Observers Exposed

A week after the October 7 presidential elections in Cameroon, the winner has yet to be announced as at least two opposition candidates have declared victory amid a Constitutional Council probe into the matter. The situation is complicated by a scandal related to Transparency International.

Earlier this week, Cameroon's CRTV channel reported that seven Transparency International observers had positively assessed the organization of the country's elections, despite presidential candidates pointing to a whole array of violations.

Then Patricia Moreira, managing director of Transparency International (TI), said that her non-governmental anti-corruption watchdog had not sent international observers to the October 7 presidential elections in Cameroon.

In an interview with Sputnik France correspondent Anicet Simo, Charles Nguini, the head of TI's branch in Cameroon, called out the fake observers, underscoring "a deliberate attempt to speak on behalf of Transparency International."

"I do not know them. I first met them at the hotel last Tuesday," Nguinin said, referring to those who reportedly posed as TI observers.

He added that he had instructed these individuals on the use of the violation-related monitoring system developed by Transparency International, without giving them any instructions.

Nguini also pointed out that "at the moment this case will not have any legal consequences."

Bibou Nissack, spokesperson for presidential candidate Maurice Kamto, for his part demanded an immediate investigation into the matter in order "to identify quasi-IT observers and those who are behind them."

Earlier, the TI imposters reportedly claimed that they had arrived in Cameroon at the invitation of Agence Cameroun Presse, a media agency established in July 2018, three months before the elections.

