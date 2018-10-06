Over 50 Dead, 100 Suffer Burns in Oil Tanker Road Incident in Congo - Reports

"We are mourning the death of about 50 people. There are also about 100 people with second-degree burns," Deputy Governor of Congo Central province, Atou Matubuana Nkuluki said.
According to Nkuluki, the government was taking all necessary measures to assist victims of the crash in the village of Mbuta, which is located approximately 130 km (80 miles) from Congo's capital.
#RDC Au Kongo central, l’explosion d’un camion transportant une citerne de carburant fait plusieurs morts et blessés 👉👉https://t.co/yyixVwRzxa pic.twitter.com/pH6KXquyW9
— CAS-INFO (@CASINFO_RDC) 6 октября 2018 г.
Kongo Central: une cinquantaine de morts dans un grave accident! https://t.co/QI6iL6SdGG pic.twitter.com/gyvVjJoOSz— Sandrine Munongo 🇨🇩🇲🇦🇪🇺 (@PouvoirYaPeuple) 6 октября 2018 г.
Roads in Congo are considered to be in an extremely poor state, due to the ravages of war and the State's subsequent negligence.
In 2010, the crash and explosion of another fuel tanker left 200 dead in the central African state.
