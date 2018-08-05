Register
05:59 GMT +305 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A family pass near Congolese riot police during a protest in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Monday, Sept. 19, 2016.

    New Severe Ebola Outbreak Hits Eastern Congo Killing at Least 33 - Reports

    © AP Photo / John Bompengo
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    An outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo is believed to have killed 33 people so far, the nation's health ministry said Saturday, cited by Reuters.

    The latest outbreak was announced one week after Congo's government declared the end of another deadly flare-up in the northwestern part of the country. Local health authorities say they have no evidence that the two outbreaks are connected.

    Thirteen cases of the haemorrhagic fever have been confirmed, including three deaths, the ministry said in a statement, adding that suspected cases had been detected in both North Kivu and neighboring Ituri province. Three cases have been confirmed in Beni, a regional trading hub of several hundred thousand people about 30 km (18 miles) from the center of the outbreak in the town of Mabalako, and some 70 km from the Ugandan border, Reuters reported.

    A file picture taken on August 14, 2014 shows Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) medical staff wearing protective clothing treating the body of an Ebola victim at their facility in Kailahun.
    © AFP 2018 / Carl de Souza
    Denver Hospital on Lockdown For Hours Over Fears of Possible Ebola Outbreak
    Congo's Health Ministry also said that 879 people who came into contact with Ebola patients have been identified. However, tracking those contacts could be difficult in this part of the country, given its dense population and the presence of dozens of militia groups, Reuters reported.

    The World Health Organization (WHO) is ready to deploy an anti-Ebola vaccine to Congo villages of Mangina and Beni, where a new outbreak has been registered, Peter Salama, the deputy director-general for emergency preparedness and response for WHO, said Friday.

    “This time around we have the vaccine already in Kinshasa so it is literally hours away from [being] deployed if we need it to be deployed in and around Mangina and Beni so because of the particular logistic constraints, you recall the vaccine has to be kept between —60 and —80 degrees, we prefer not to deploy it to the deep field until we really know we are going to be using it in the upcoming days,” Salama said.

    A bat feeds on a guava fruit in Siliguri, India.
    © AP Photo/ Tarun Das
    Ebola 2.0? Hundreds in India Contract Rare Disease That Kills Most it Infects
    Salama added that there were several confirmed cases of Ebola in Ituri and Beni, where a WHO team was deployed on Thursday.

    Congolese authorities said Wednesday that a cluster of four confirmed Ebola cases had been identified in the eastern North Kivu province. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced the organization was moving staff and supplies to the affected area.

    Ebola, a severe and typically fatal disease spreads from animals to humans through bodily fluids but can be contracted by coming in contact with contaminated surfaces and materials.

    According to information provided by WHO, during the 2014 Ebola epidemic in Congo, 66 Ebola cases were registered, and as many as 49 cases resulted in death.

    The disease killed over 11,000 people in western Africa between 2014-2015.

    Related:

    WHO Ready to Deploy Anti-Ebola Vaccine to Affected DRC Areas
    Denver Hospital on Lockdown For Hours Over Fears of Possible Ebola Outbreak
    Congo Preparing for New Potential Ebola Outbreak - Authorities
    Ebola 2.0? Hundreds in India Contract Rare Disease That Kills Most it Infects
    DRC Expands Anti-Ebola Vaccine Program to Bikoro, Iboko
    Tags:
    fever, outbreak, ebola, World Health Organization (WHO), Democratic Republic of Congo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Golden Bridge Cau Vang in Vietnam Held by Giant Concrete Hands
    Golden Bridge Cau Vang in Vietnam Held by Giant Concrete Hands
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse