'Bicycle Guy Was Here': WATCH Kenyan PM Forget Boris Johnson's Name at Presser

Uhuru Kenyatta struggled to recall the name of the former British Foreign Secretary during a joint press conference with the visiting Theresa May in Nairobi on Thursday, August 30.

Boris Johnson has a new name — "bicycle guy" — after the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, forgot his name during a press conference with Theresa May. Mr. Kenyatta's slip led to widespread mockery on social media.

"Last year, if you recall, the foreign secretary then, Boris, erm, Boris, Boris Johnson, the bicycle guy, that one, was here with ambulances and these ambulances were bought courtesy of funds that had been seized, returned and utilised to buy ambulances that were distributed across the country," said Mr. Kenyatta in reply to a question about attempts to crack down on corruption.

Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta struggles to remember Boris Johnson's name pic.twitter.com/BlqGJ2GPnx — The Guardian (@guardian) 30 August 2018

Kenya is the last stop on Mrs. May's three-day tour of Africa, which included trips to South Africa and Nigeria.

President Kenyatta is thought to have been referring to Mr. Johnson's penchant — especially during his time as Mayor of London — for riding a bicycle to work.

— Robert Hutton (@RobDotHutton) 30 August 2018

His father Jomo Kenyatta was the first president of Kenya but critics say he only came to power after concluding a secret deal with the British in the early 1960s.

— EUphoric 🇪🇺 🏳‍🌈 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@eu_phoric) 30 August 2018

Kenya’s President Kenyatta has just referred to Boris Johnson, the former foreign secretary, as “the bicycle guy” pic.twitter.com/w2UaVNVWSR

— Harry Yorke (@HarryYorke1) 30 August 2018

​