Netizens Scoff at Theresa May's Awkward Dance (VIDEO)

The British Prime Minister hit the dancefloor during her visit to a South African school, drawing an avalanche of jokes on social media.

In videos posted online, UK Prime Minister Theresa May can be seen busting a couple of moves during her visit to South Africa.

Theresa May had a go at dancefloor diplomacy on the opening day of her Africa trade trip pic.twitter.com/pO9dax032Q — The Guardian (@guardian) 28 августа 2018 г.



The clips show May smiling and laughing as she was greeted by secondary school students in Cape Town on the opening day of her trade mission to Africa. Apparently impressed with the warm welcome, Theresa May cut loose and performed an angular, robot-style dance.

Theresa May dances with school children during her South Africa visithttps://t.co/hW8S23GsNd pic.twitter.com/nQNXquroKH — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) 28 августа 2018 г.

The dance triggered a barrage of jokes from Twitter users, who hinted at her resemblance to robots and the Tin Man.

If she only had a heart too… pic.twitter.com/M5Y3nmkV5Q — nickedname (@vemodalener) 28 августа 2018 г.

She would do the robot wouldn’t she 😂🤣😂 — will (@demmanroll) 28 августа 2018 г.

She’s got the moves like jagger….if he’d had a stoke — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Miss Ninny Muggins 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@frostycornet) 28 августа 2018 г.

Some people leapt to her defense, claiming that she did a good job at the dancefloor.

She did ok — JohnPCassidy (@john_908) 28 августа 2018 г.

Wow she has moves — oswald (@megrauhl) 28 августа 2018 г.

On Tuesday, Theresa May kicked off her first visit to Africa as Prime Minister. Her diplomatic mission, which will also take her to Nigeria and Kenya, will largely focus on Britain's trade with the continent post-Brexit. In a speech in Cape Town, she pledged £4 billion (over €4.4bn) in support for African economies and announced a "fundamental shift" in future aid spending.