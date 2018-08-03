Zimbabwean Opposition Presidential Candidate Refuses to Concede

"We are not accepting fake results. We are not accepting this fiction. We want a proper result to be announced. We will pursue all means necessary, legal and constitutional, to make sure that we protect the people’s vote," Chamisa said as quoted by the SABC broadcaster.
According to the final results of the parliamentary elections, the ZANU–PF gained the absolute majority in the parliament, winning 144 seats out of 210. Its main opponent, the MDC Alliance, won 64 seats.
