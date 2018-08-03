Zimbabwean Opposition Presidential Candidate Refuses to Concede

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Zimbabwean presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa of the opposition MDC Alliance on Friday has refused to accept the results of the election.

"We are not accepting fake results. We are not accepting this fiction. We want a proper result to be announced. We will pursue all means necessary, legal and constitutional, to make sure that we protect the people’s vote," Chamisa said as quoted by the SABC broadcaster.

Zimbabwe’s incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa of the ruling African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU–PF) won the election with 50.8 percent of votes. Chamisa came second with 44.3 percent. MDC chairman Morgan Komichi promised to challenge the results in court.

According to the final results of the parliamentary elections, the ZANU–PF gained the absolute majority in the parliament, winning 144 seats out of 210. Its main opponent, the MDC Alliance, won 64 seats.