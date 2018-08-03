Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Declares Victory of Incumbent President Mnangagwa

Following the official announcement of Emmerson Mnangagwa's victory in Zimbabwe's presidential election, members of rival party the MDC alliance were removed by the local police from the Electoral Commission (ZEC) after their rejection of the final outcome.

The leader of the ruling ZANU PF party, Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa secured the support of over 2,46 million voters, while Nelson Chamisa is behind with 2.15 million votes, Electoral Commission’s chair Priscilla Chigumba said at a press conference.

However, the spokesman of Zimbabwe's opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), Morgen Komichi said on Friday the party rejected the results of the country's presidential election minutes before President Emmerson Mnangagwa was declared winner, Reuters reported.

Komichi made the improptu televised statement at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission. He said the MDC could not verify the results before being removed by local police.

Zimbabwe's incumbent leader Emmerson Mnangagwa, a former spy chief installed after Robert Mugabe's removal in a coup last year, was re-elected as president on Friday, having secured 50.8 percent of the vote, chair of Zimbabwean Electoral Commission, announced the long-awaited results of Monday's general elections at a press conference.

His challenger Nelson Chamisa, of the opposition MDC Alliance, came second with 44.3 percent of the vote, according to the final results.

On Monday, Zimbabweans took part in the first presidential and parliamentary elections since long-time leader Mugabe's removal from power. On Tuesday, Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa claimed that he won the election.

Earlier in the day, Nelson Chamisa slammed the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission for postponing the release of the presidential election results as it was involved in "rigging" and "manipulation."

Zec seeks to release results to buy time & reverse the people’s presidential election victory. The strategy is meant to prepare Zim mentally to accept fake presidential results.We’ve more votes than ED.We won the popular vote & will defend it! — Nelson Chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) 1 августа 2018 г.

Zimbabwe's capital city of Harare was hit with protests after preliminary results released by ZEC showed that ZANU-PF won a majority of seats in parliament. In turn, the MDC Alliance secured only 64 seats in the National Assembly.

The country’s authorities sent military vehicles to Harare after the outbreak of protests. Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesters. At least 6 people were reportedly killed during unrest. The country's home minister argued at the briefing on Thursday that security forces would remain in place.

Emmerson Mnangagwa called ealier for the independent investigation into post-election violence in Harare and said that he was in contact with the opposition in order to diffuse the situation.

"I wish to extend my sincere condolences to the families of the victims of yesterday’s violence… I am therefore calling for an independent investigation into what occurred in Harare yesterday… We have been in communication with Nelson Chamisa to discuss how to immediately diffuse the situation, and we must maintain this dialogue in order to protect the peace we hold dear," Mnangagwa tweeted.

Emmerson Mnangagwa said Friday that he was "humbled" to have won the country's election, hailing it as a "new beginning" after the ousting of Robert Mugabe.

Thank you Zimbabwe!



I am humbled to be elected President of the Second Republic of Zimbabwe.



Though we may have been divided at the polls, we are united in our dreams.



This is a new beginning. Let us join hands, in peace, unity & love, & together build a new Zimbabwe for all! pic.twitter.com/FbdrixAktR — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) 2 августа 2018 г.

