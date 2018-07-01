At Least two Soldiers Reportedly Killed After Attack in North Mali

The attack took place amid the ongoing African Union summit in neighboring Mauritania, attended by French President Emmanuel Macron and African leaders, with the anti-terror fight on the agenda of the talks.

Unknown attackers detonated a car bomb, targeting a joint Franco-Malian patrol in the city of Gao, Reuters reported, citing local security sources. As the news agency specified, the attack led to the death of at least two people and left several more injured.

"There are several wounded among the French soldiers who were in two vehicles, completely destroyed by the explosion and they were evacuated to their base," a Malian military source said, as quoted by Reuters.

The spokesperson for the Barkhane operation in the Sahel region confirmed there was "an incident", without providing any further details.

​The attack occurred just a day after Islamists stormed a military base in central Mali, used by the G5 Sahel mission, aimed at quelling jihadist violence in West Africa's semi-arid Sahel region. The G5 mission is largely backed by Western powers, including France, which has earmarked significant funds for the fight against terrorism in the region.

French Army VBCI IFV damaged by IED attack in Gao /Mali /Barkhane

h/t @Walid6519 pic.twitter.com/gYwNvrboeq — Harry Boone (@towersight) July 1, 2018

​In their latest report, released on Thursday, France stated that about 15 assailants had been killed during clashes which pitted its forces and Malian commandos against a group of around 20 militants on June 22.

Mali, a former French colony in West Africa, is consistently rated by the United Nations as one of the poorest countries in the world, ranking 175th out of 188 countries in the United Nations Human Development Index for 2016, according to a World Bank report.