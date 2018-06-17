Suicide Blasts in Nigeria Kill at Least 31 - Reports

At least 31 people have been killed as result of a twin suicide blast in northeast Nigeria, AFP said, citing local officials.

"There were two suicide attacks and rocket-propelled grenade explosions in Damboa last night which killed 31 people and left several others injured," the leader of the people's militia, Babakura Kolo, told the AFP.

According to the media, the attacks could be carried out by the militants of the radical Islamist group Boko Haram, which is active in Nigeria.

READ MORE: Nigerian Army Rescues Over 1,000 Boko Haram Captives — Statement

© AFP 2018 / REINNIER KAZE Boko Haram Militant Group 'Almost Beaten' - Cameroonian Defense Minister

Boko Haram is an Islamist militant group, operating in the western and central African region, which has pledged allegiance to the Daesh terrorist group. Militants oppose Western civilization's model of education and seek the introduction of sharia law in Nigeria. The group's ultimate goal is to establish the Islamic caliphate in Nigeria. Boko Haram is responsible for most terrorist attacks and abductions in the country.

Alongside with Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon and Chad are jointly carrying out a military campaign to battle the Islamists.