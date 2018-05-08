Nigerian Army Rescues Over 1,000 Boko Haram Captives - Statement

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Nigerian army jointly with the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has rescued over 1,000 captives during an operation against Boko Haram terrorist group, the army said in a statement on Monday.

"Troops of 22 Brigade deployed in operation LAFIYA DOLE has rescued over 1000 hostages from the Boko Haram Terrorists enclave… The operation which was conducted in conjunction with allies of Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), rescued the hostages from Malamkari, Amchaka, Walasa and Gora villages of Bama Local Government Area of Borno State," the statement published on Twitter said.

According to the statement, hostages consisted mainly of women, children as well as some young men who were forced to become Boko Haram fighters.

Boko Haram is an Islamist militant group, operating in the western and central African region, which has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (IS, terrorist group banned in Russia). The group is infamous for numerous attacks and abductions on mostly Nigerian soil and in the neighboring African states.

Along with Nigeria, Cameroon, Niger and Chad are also engaged in military operations to combat Boko Haram. The group's insurgency has resulted in the displacement of millions of people.